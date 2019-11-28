Home

R W Baker & Company Funeral Home
11414 General Mahone Hwy
Wakefield, VA 23888
(757) 899-2971
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Moore's Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery
Etta Lucille Berryman, age 96, went to be with the Lord on November 27, 2019 at home in Surry, VA. She was born in Southampton County on December 29, 1922 to Robert Herman Cook and Sweetie Mae Saunders Cook. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ollie T. Berryman; daughters, Barbara Ann Berryman, and Betty Lou Martin; 7 brothers and 2 sisters. She is survived by her son, Robert T. Berryman; grandson, G. Martin (Laurie); great-grandchildren, Kyle, Kourtney, and Korline Martin; sister, Elsie Johnson; sister-in-law, Edith Johnson; son-in-law, Douglas Martin; special friend, Anita Logan, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Mrs. Berryman was a long-time member of Surry Baptist Church and was involved in church activities until her declining health. She worked as a waitress/hostess at the Surrey House Restaurant for 23 years, retiring in 1993. She loved her Lord, family, and friends and enjoyed the many family gatherings, trips, and cruises over the years. A graveside service will be held at 11 am Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Moore's Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the residence. The family requests in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Surry Baptist Church, P.O. Box 147, Surry, VA 23883. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, Wakefield Chapel is serving the family. Condolences may be posted at www.rwbakerfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 28, 2019
