Etta Mae Amis, 97, went home to be with her Lord on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019. Etta's favorite times were spent praying and helping others; reading her Bible and family times; working in the yard and cooking for others. She was preceded in death by her husband, a son, three brothers and two sisters. She leaves behind a son Delbert Amis and his wife Carolyn of Myrtle Beach, SC; sisters, Edith Brissey of Albuquerque NM and Paulette Lewis of Newport News; a brother Jimmy Dippary of San Antonio, TX; seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. Etta loved everyone and all who knew her loved her. She left a Christian mark of love with her life. She was a faithful member of First Friends Church for seventy years. Come celebrate with us the life of this dear Christian Lady. A Celebration Service will be held at 2 PM, Friday, June 7, 2019 at First Friends Church, 1062 Big Bethel Road. Her grandchildren are providing flowers. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to First Friends Church, 1062 Big Bethel Rd, Hampton, VA 23666.Please leave online condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com. Published in Daily Press on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary