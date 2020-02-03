Home

Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ivy Baptist Church
50 Maple Ave
Newport News, VA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Ivy Baptist Church
50 Maple Ave
Newport News, VA
1929 - 2020
Eugene Boyd Obituary
Eugene Boyd, 90, was born in Littleton, N.C. on Oct. 26, 1929 to the late Tilman and Dianne [Sykes] Boyd. He resided in the Newport News/ Hampton area for 75 years. He was welcomed into God's loving arms on Jan 27, 2020.

Eugene was widely respected as a man of character and faith. Mr. Boyd was a man of few words, and was recognized for his unassuming selfless service. He will be affectionately remembered for his good humor, tireless work ethic, and his Christian devotion. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon Denise Boyd. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lillian B. Boyd; sons, Eugene P. Boyd (Sharon), and Jerome Boyd (Alberta); daughter, Pamela [Boyd] Wyatt; grandchildren, Casi Wyatt, April Wyatt, Simone Boyd, and Lauren Boyd, 5 great-grandchildren; loving sister, Helena Marble; a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am on Saturday, Feb 8, 2020 at Ivy Baptist Church, 50 Maple Ave, Newport News, Pastor Kevin Swann officiating. A viewing will be held an hour prior. Interment will follow the service at Hampton Memorial Gardens.

Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 3, 2020
