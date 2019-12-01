|
|
Eugene C. Pointer, 90, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. He was a native of Clayton, Georgia and a peninsula resident since 1960. He began working in 1975 as an Inspector for the Department of Defense and retired after 30 years of service. Eugene was a member of Morrison United Methodist Church, and member of the Virginia Turf Grass Association and Tidewater Turf Grass Association.
Eugene was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Julia C. Pointer, a native of St. Martinville, Louisiana; his son, Robert E. Pointer; his parents, John and Elmer Pointer and many beloved brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. He is survived by his two sons, Gene S. Pointer and D.J. Pointer (Amy) of Newport News; daughters, Pamela P. Muncy (Steve, deceased) and Gwendolyn A. Pointer (Neala); grandsons, Adam Muncy (Pansy) and Allen Muncy of Georgetown, Kentucky; granddaughters, Heather and Taylor Pointer of Newport News; great-grandsons, Aaron Muncy of Georgetown and John Robert Sydnor of Newport News; and great-granddaughter, Arianna Muncy of Georgetown.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4 at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 5 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with interment following at Parklawn Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019