Eugene Clements West, Sr., age 85 of Hayes, died in his home, with his family by his side on Sunday May 24, 2020. Eugene was owner and president of E. C. West Painting Contractors and one of the original founders of Abingdon Rescue Squad; an avid golfer, fisherman and a master clock maker. Parents, Lambert West and Maggie Brown West, siblings, Isabell Lewis, James West, Ruby Emerson, Clarence West, Mamie Coates, Edith Coates, Jimmy and Linwood West preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Bertie Fletcher West, two daughters, Debra J. West, Sharon Johnson (Robert), son, Eugene West (Robin), grandchildren, Jonathan Rivers, James Ferrell, Daniel West, Dietrich Johnson, Courtney Johnson, as well as numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday May 28, 2020 at Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. Due to the Pandemic guidance will be given upon entering the cemetery. In his memory memorial contributions may be made to Abingdon Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad, PO Box 9, Bena, VA 23018 or Waterside Christian Church, PO Box 919, Gloucester, VA 23061. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



