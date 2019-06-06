Resources More Obituaries for Eugene Criner Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eugene Felix Criner

Obituary Condolences Flowers Eugene Felix Criner died on June 4th surrounded by his loving family. He was mostly known as Gene, Dad, or Grandpa, and occasionally as "Old Paint" when his grandkids rode him like a horse. He was known to all as a man who made the most of his ninety eight years of service, integrity, and devotion to his family and friends. As a child Gene traveled the country with his dad who played in the band Ace Brigode and His Fourteen Virginians. As they traveled from city to city, Gene and the other band member's children would live in a tent outside of the city. He later traveled the world with the Navy when he enlisted at age 19 in 1939. He chased pirates up the Yangtze River, and served during three wars including WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. Through his 24 years of service he earned the rank of Lieutenant Commander and the reputation of being considerate and a true gentleman. His second career settled his family in Newport News. He became one of the first stock brokers for Mason and Company which later became Legg Mason where he worked for 24 years.His third career as a volunteer docent at the Mariner's Museum was clearly his favorite. He loved the details of Nautical History, like how ships were named in colonial times. He had a knack for making the dust of history come alive again for countless visitors from far away tourists to local school kids. More than his three careers, Gene loved his family, and cherished his wife, Naomi, who he married in 1945 while he was in the Navy. He would come home from work when she was cooking dinner, wrap his arms around her waist and kiss her on the back of her neck. Gene always sent Naomi yellow roses, and the card was signed by the "mysterious stranger." This tender, secure love set the tone in the home of the Criner Family, and he considered his family his greatest achievement. The things that Gene loved to do were intertwined with family and friends. He loved to Volksmarch (hike nature trails) around the country with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He loved the Outer Banks so he hosted 20 years of family gatherings at the beach. He loved games – all kinds of games like Tripoley, dominoes, cribbage, spades, and Acey Deucey. Family game night was a sacred tradition in the Criner family. Gene loved planting moonflower seeds and giving plants to all his friends. Then when the time came to watch his plants bloom in his back yard, he would invite them over for wine and a game of Bocce Ball.The last chapter of his life was spent at Warwick Forest – where he still lived life to the fullest. He read constantly and was known among the staff as "Mr. Encyclopedia" as he played trivia games like Jeopardy and Who Wants To be a Millionaire? At 98, he was still able to complete the Daily Press cross word puzzle every day! We would like to offer special thanks to the staff and friends at Warwick Forest for their extraordinary devotion and support for him during his time there as well as our family as the end drew near.He was preceded in death by his parents Lucien F. Criner and Celine Criner and by his brothers Lucien J. Criner and Louis E. Criner as well as his wife of 67 years Naomi R. Criner. He is survived by his children Carol Barlow, Susan Becker and her husband O.J.; Timothy Criner, and his wife Karen, John Criner, Robert Criner and his wife Aggie; nine grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. The family will receive visitors Saturday, June 8th at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church (100 Harpersville Road; Newport News, VA 23601). The funeral mass will start at 1:00 PM followed by entombment at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Warwick Forrest Residence Association Christmas Fund (WFRA) 1004 Old Denbigh Blvd., Newport News, VA 23602. Published in Daily Press from June 6 to June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.