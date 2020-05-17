Eugene Harley Batton
1936 - 2020
Eugene (Buddy) Harley Batton, a long time resident of Boiling Springs, NC passed away May 6, 2020, at a nursing home in Pleasant Garden, NC. Buddy was born and raised in Edenton, NC on May 19, 1936.

He is survived by his brothers, Clifford Batton and Donald (Janet) Batton, his long time partner Logene Godwin, and his children Laura (Dane) Batton VanEnwyck, Chris (Terri) Batton, and Lynne Batton Clevinger and grandchildren, Adam (Kristin) VanEnwyck, Megan (Josh) Davidson, Dever Clevinger, Catherine Batton, and Abigail Cuthbert, and 5 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harley Batton and Ila Poole Batton, a sister, Katherine Batton and a daughter, Melinda Batton.

Buddy was a brick mason most of his life. He was very kind and had many friends. He loved the ocean and spent most of his life on the coast of North Carolina. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.

No service is scheduled at this time.

Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st St. Wilmington NC 28403

910-791-9099 www.wilmingtoncares.com

Published in Daily Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 16, 2020
I have such good memories of your dad and family from our childhood days. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you. Love, Janet Holden
Janet Holden
Friend
May 11, 2020
Our condolences to the family. It was wonderful to have you all as neighbors. Your dad was such a sweet man to our family. May your family find peace in this sad time. All our love, Ken and Mary Mertl
Mary Mertl
May 10, 2020
Wendy Lindquist
May 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Love and prayers to all the family.
Wendy and Reba Batton
