Eugene (Buddy) Harley Batton, a long time resident of Boiling Springs, NC passed away May 6, 2020, at a nursing home in Pleasant Garden, NC. Buddy was born and raised in Edenton, NC on May 19, 1936.
He is survived by his brothers, Clifford Batton and Donald (Janet) Batton, his long time partner Logene Godwin, and his children Laura (Dane) Batton VanEnwyck, Chris (Terri) Batton, and Lynne Batton Clevinger and grandchildren, Adam (Kristin) VanEnwyck, Megan (Josh) Davidson, Dever Clevinger, Catherine Batton, and Abigail Cuthbert, and 5 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harley Batton and Ila Poole Batton, a sister, Katherine Batton and a daughter, Melinda Batton.
Buddy was a brick mason most of his life. He was very kind and had many friends. He loved the ocean and spent most of his life on the coast of North Carolina. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
No service is scheduled at this time.
Published in Daily Press on May 17, 2020.