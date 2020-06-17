Eugene Howard Brooks
Eugene Howard Brooks, 89, passed away June 15, 2020. He was born in Connellsville, PA the son of the late Byron and Sadie Brooks. He was predeceased by his wife, Jacqueline Barnes Brooks and grandson, Samuel Gust. Eugene was a United States Air Force Veteran having served during the Korean War. He later went on to work and then retired from the construction business. He was a member of the NRA and the VFW. Eugene is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Tanya Lynn Brooks Gust and husband, Frederick R. Gust; grandchildren, Brooks Gust (Laurie) and Jacob Gust (Clarissa); great grandchildren, Briana and Jacoby. Services will be private. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
