Eugene Joseph RIVARA
RIVARA, Eugene Joseph, 65, of Stevensville, formerly of Aylett, passed away on Saturday, September 12th. Eugene was born and raised in Far Rockaway, New York, and is preceded in death by his parents Theresa & John; and brother-in-law Nick. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Janet; daughters Kate, Cori, and Monica; son-in-law Christopher; two (almost three) grandchildren; along with siblings Louise, Rosemary, and John; brother-in-law Alan; best friend Nicky; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as fellow river stewards and a beloved church family. Eugene was a devoted father who loved and served the community throughout the Middle Peninsula. He made a career of electrical and maintenance work and enjoyed the last few years of semi-retirement working in the pro shop at Queenfield golf course. Eugene's presence, heart, and love of music was immense. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Walkerton Community Fire Association, Virginia Public Media, or your local Sierra Club Chapter. Due to COVID, the church service will be private and a public celebration of life will be held later.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
September 19, 2020
DeWitt Casler
