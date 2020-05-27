Seaford, Va. – Eugene Mason Corrick, 78, passed away at home with his family on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Mason was a born in Elkins, West Virginia and former resident of Lake Gaston and a Seaford resident for many years. He was the owner and operator of Mason and Son Plumbing and Heating from the early 70s to 2000. He loved fishing and boating.



He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Jean G. Corrick and his children, Ann Marie Richards (Robert Jordan) of Gloucester, and David Corrick (Kimberly) of Yorktown; 3 grandchildren, Megan Powell (Mike), Amanda Ostellino (Anthony) and David Corrick, Jr. and 3 great grandchildren. Gage Powell, Amra Powell and Kylie Ostellino.



A private graveside service will be held for the family. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson Foundation, National Office, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store