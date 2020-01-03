|
Eugene T. Ham, 86, passed away at his home surrounded by family on December 28.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Arie Ham, of 68 years. They were married in Roanoke, Virginia.
Eugene is lovingly remembered by his children, Michael, Debra, Renee, Gary, 8 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren.
Eugene was born in Elberton, Ga. and joined the U.S. Air Force at age 18, serving admirably for 22 years, and retired as a Master Sergeant. Later he was employed at the Naval Weapons Station in Yorktown, and at a car dealership in Hampton. Eugene was also very active in his church and served as a counselor for CBN.
Public viewing will be held on Sunday, January 5th, at Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 East Mercury Blvd, in Hampton, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The celebration of life will be held on Monday, January 6, at Bethel Manor Chapel, 1794 1st Ave., in Hampton, at 10:00 a.m.
Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Rd., in Suffolk.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
We would like to recognize the support of Sentara Hospice Services.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 3, 2020