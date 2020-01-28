Home

Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
Eugene Thomas Harleman Obituary
Eugene Thomas Harleman, 93, of Newport News, VA died peacefully January 24th, 2020, with his wife Dolores, 91, at his side. "Gene" Harleman, son of Thomas Connor Harleman and Helen Snyder Harleman, loving husband of Dolores Gross Harleman, passed away on January 24th at The York Convalescent Center in York County, VA. He is survived by his wife, son Thomas Gene Harleman, and daughter Donna Ann Johnson. He is also survived by four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, living throughout the United States. Harleman served proudly in the U.S. Navy during WWII, and continued for many years in America's defense establishment as a federal civil servant at U.S. Naval Weapons Station, Yorktown, VA. He steadily advanced there until he rose to Acting Ordnance Officer-the first civilian to hold that position-and at one time served as President of the Superintendents Association of the Naval Shore Establishment. A man of uncompromising integrity, he was respected by all who knew him. He enjoyed bowling and golf, and earnestly cared for his family as a most generous and beloved patriarch. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones and friends. Visitation is this Thursday at Peninsula Funeral Home, Newport News, from 6-7:30 p.m. Burial service at Peninsula Memorial Cemetery on Friday will be restricted to family members.
Published in Daily Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
