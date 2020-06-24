Gene Wells, a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on June 13th. Gene, a Planner with the Newport News Shipyard and Dry Dock Company, retired in September 1999 after 40 years of service. He was a native of Hampton and a longtime resident of Poquoson. A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home. Condolences to claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 24, 2020.