Eugene Williams, 78 of Newport News, VA passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019. He was born in Fair Bluff, NC on February 14, 1941 to George Williams and Vanice Blackwell, and married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Thompson on September 23, 1961. Eugene retired in 1999 from the Boilermakers Local 45. He was an active member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Newport News where he served several years as a deacon and on various committees. He loved his church and his church family. He was known and loved by many and never met a stranger. His goodness and kindness touched many and he leaves a legacy that will never be forgotten. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Ann Williams, son Gregory Eugene Williams (Jody), of Newport News, grandson & buddy, Rusty Allen Williams of Newport News, sister, Sara Jean Coleman of Chadbourn, NC, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, George Williams, his mother, Vancie Williams and sister, Estelle Nobles of Kannapolis, NC.A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Tabernacle Baptist Church on Lucas Creek Road, Newport News. The family will receive friends between 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM at the church. Entombment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers the family requests that all expressions of sympathy be made in donation to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 401 Lucas Creek Road, Newport News, VA 23602. Arrangements are in the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.