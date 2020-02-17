|
|
Eugenia Keener White, 85, departed this life on Valentine's Day February 14, 2020, bound for Heaven. She was the daughter of John F. Keener and Mattie Stillwell Keener of Hampton, VA. Eugenia was preceded in death by her sisters Airee, Ethel, Johnie, Nora and brother Fred. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Fred White, son Stuart (Marcia), daughters Susan Smith (David) and Lee Ann Harris (Lewis); 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
For all her life Eugenia was a faithful member of the Church of Christ. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Denbigh Church of Christ, 205 Denbigh Blvd., Newport News, VA by Ministers Charles R. Tucker, Jr. and David M. Smith. The family will receive friends before the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. Entombment will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 17, 2020