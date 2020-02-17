Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Denbigh Church of Christ
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Denbigh Church of Christ
205 Denbigh Blvd
Newport News, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EUGENIA WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EUGENIA KEENER WHITE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EUGENIA KEENER WHITE Obituary
Eugenia Keener White, 85, departed this life on Valentine's Day February 14, 2020, bound for Heaven. She was the daughter of John F. Keener and Mattie Stillwell Keener of Hampton, VA. Eugenia was preceded in death by her sisters Airee, Ethel, Johnie, Nora and brother Fred. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Fred White, son Stuart (Marcia), daughters Susan Smith (David) and Lee Ann Harris (Lewis); 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

For all her life Eugenia was a faithful member of the Church of Christ. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Denbigh Church of Christ, 205 Denbigh Blvd., Newport News, VA by Ministers Charles R. Tucker, Jr. and David M. Smith. The family will receive friends before the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. Entombment will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EUGENIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weymouth Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -