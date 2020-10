Eugenia S. Sawyer, 93, of Newport News, Virginia, passed away on September 27, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Norbet G. Sawyer. Eugenia is survived by her daughter, Nanette Pemberton; son, Carter Sawyer; grandchildren, Carter and Scott Pemberton and Will Sawyer; and 2 great-grandchildren.Eugenia will be buried next to her husband in Peninsula Memorial Park.Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.