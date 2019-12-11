|
Eula Mae Hendrix, of Newport News, passed away December 9, 2019, at the age of 84.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, at 12PM, followed by funeral services at 1:30PM at Altmeyer Funeral Home-Denbigh Chapel, 12893 Jefferson Ave., Newport News, VA, 23608. Interment will take place at 3PM at Parklawn Memorial Park, 2539 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Medi Home Health & Hospice, 11838 Rock Landing Dr #140, Newport News, VA 23606.
For full obituary details please visit www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 11, 2019