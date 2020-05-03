November 1, 1930 – April 19, 2020



Place of birth: Trelawney Parish, Jamaica, West Indies



Place of passing: Hampton, Virginia



Eulie was the daughter of Irene (Murray) Dixon and William Dixon. She was married to Helah H. Thomas (deceased).



One of twelve siblings, Eulie is survived by her sister, Linda (Dixon) Facey [Brooklyn, NY]. Eleven deceased siblings (listed alphabetically) include: Edith Campbell, Everyl (Joyce) Campbell, Gladys Campbell, Charles Dixon, Cleon Dixon, Enid Dixon, Seaberth Dixon, Mary Johnson, Bernice Rose and Estelle Smith. Eulie was the mother of five daughters: Joan (Beverly) Csere [Wheatley Heights, NY], Judith (Pamela) Chin Hurley [Queens Village, NY], Charmaine (Sheron) Tarry [Yorktown, VA], Novelette DeMercado [Somerville, MA], and Joan DeMercado [Brooklyn, NY]. She also had eight grandchildren (listed alphabetically): Andrew Csere, John Csere, Jr., Kristin Hurley, Uwe Hurley, Nichola Csere Rucker, Suzette Salmon, Jeremie Smith, and Robert Townsend; ten great-grandchildren (listed alphabetically): Alexis Csere, Chance Csere, Christian Csere, John Thomas Csere, Jordynn Csere, Travis Csere, Elijah Hurley, Lilianna Hurley, Rhynne A. Pharr, and Imani Tyson; and two great-great grandchildren (listed alphabetically): Alaiya Csere and Isabella Csere.



Eulie worked for United Cerebral Palsy [Brooklyn, NY] as a teacher's aide for 39 years then retired to Hampton, Virginia in 2008. She was an active member of Bethel Church.



Eulie will be celebrated on May 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)



10:00 AM – 10:30 AM: Virtual Viewing of Video



10:30 AM – 11:00 AM: Live Streaming Viewing in Chapel



11:00 AM –12:00 PM: Live Streaming Chapel Service



Parklawn Memorial Park | 2551 N. Armistead Avenue | Hampton, Virginia 23666





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store