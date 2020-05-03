Eulie May (Dixon) Thomas
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eulie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
November 1, 1930 – April 19, 2020

Place of birth: Trelawney Parish, Jamaica, West Indies

Place of passing: Hampton, Virginia

Eulie was the daughter of Irene (Murray) Dixon and William Dixon. She was married to Helah H. Thomas (deceased).

One of twelve siblings, Eulie is survived by her sister, Linda (Dixon) Facey [Brooklyn, NY]. Eleven deceased siblings (listed alphabetically) include: Edith Campbell, Everyl (Joyce) Campbell, Gladys Campbell, Charles Dixon, Cleon Dixon, Enid Dixon, Seaberth Dixon, Mary Johnson, Bernice Rose and Estelle Smith. Eulie was the mother of five daughters: Joan (Beverly) Csere [Wheatley Heights, NY], Judith (Pamela) Chin Hurley [Queens Village, NY], Charmaine (Sheron) Tarry [Yorktown, VA], Novelette DeMercado [Somerville, MA], and Joan DeMercado [Brooklyn, NY]. She also had eight grandchildren (listed alphabetically): Andrew Csere, John Csere, Jr., Kristin Hurley, Uwe Hurley, Nichola Csere Rucker, Suzette Salmon, Jeremie Smith, and Robert Townsend; ten great-grandchildren (listed alphabetically): Alexis Csere, Chance Csere, Christian Csere, John Thomas Csere, Jordynn Csere, Travis Csere, Elijah Hurley, Lilianna Hurley, Rhynne A. Pharr, and Imani Tyson; and two great-great grandchildren (listed alphabetically): Alaiya Csere and Isabella Csere.

Eulie worked for United Cerebral Palsy [Brooklyn, NY] as a teacher's aide for 39 years then retired to Hampton, Virginia in 2008. She was an active member of Bethel Church.

Eulie will be celebrated on May 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

10:00 AM – 10:30 AM: Virtual Viewing of Video

10:30 AM – 11:00 AM: Live Streaming Viewing in Chapel

11:00 AM –12:00 PM: Live Streaming Chapel Service

Parklawn Memorial Park | 2551 N. Armistead Avenue | Hampton, Virginia 23666


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
9
Service
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
9
Service
11:00 - 12:00 AM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved