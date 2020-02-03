Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice Barnes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eunice Barnes Obituary
Eunice Barnes, 77, devoted wife, beloved mother and grandmother, departed this life peacefully to enter eternal rest on January 30, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband David C. Barnes of Hampton, VA; son Randy Barnes (Gloria) of Newport News, VA; daughter La Keisha Williams (Frederick) of Hampton, VA; step-daughter Sandy Freeman of Ahoskie, NC; seven grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Cooke Bros. Funeral Home, 1601 27th St., Newport News, VA. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Cooke Bros. Funeral Home. Interment services will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eunice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -