Eunice Barnes, 77, devoted wife, beloved mother and grandmother, departed this life peacefully to enter eternal rest on January 30, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband David C. Barnes of Hampton, VA; son Randy Barnes (Gloria) of Newport News, VA; daughter La Keisha Williams (Frederick) of Hampton, VA; step-daughter Sandy Freeman of Ahoskie, NC; seven grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Cooke Bros. Funeral Home, 1601 27th St., Newport News, VA. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Cooke Bros. Funeral Home. Interment services will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 3, 2020