Smithfield--Eunice Louise Brown, 83, entered into eternal rest on December 15, 2019 at Sentara Obici Hospital. She was born to the late Horace and Edith Robinson on August 27, 1936. Eunice was a native of Isle of Wight County.
Eunice had a loving heart for all. She loved the Lord and spending quality time with family. She was a devoted member of Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church where she served on the Women's Ministry, Missionary, and Senior Choir. She retired from Gwaltney of Smithfield after over thirty years of service. She attended Isle of Wight County School in Smithfield, VA.
She was preceded in death along with her parents by her brothers Clarence, Horace and Marvin Robinson; her sisters Vernie Newsome and Lillie Robinson; daughters Antoinette Underwood and Janet Brown and grandson André Massenburg.
She leaves to cherish her memory ten children Sylvia Massenburg (Alvin), Brenda Massenburg, Anthony Brown (Bernice), Eunice Chisley (Ronald), James Brown III, Darryl Brown (Tracy), Darlene Outlaw, Alvin Brown, Gwendolyn Saunders (Rex), and Shelia Picott (Meredith); three sisters Elnora Whitley, Jonie Davis and Hortense Harrell; two brothers Theodore and William (Lillian) Robinson; one sister-in-law Katherine Robinson and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11am Saturday December 21, 2019 at Campbell's Chapel A.M.E. Viewing will take place Friday December 20, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Chapel. Professional Services entrusted to Shivers Funeral Chapel.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 19, 2019