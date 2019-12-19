Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Campbell's Chapel A.M.E.
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice Louise Brown


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eunice Louise Brown Obituary
Smithfield--Eunice Louise Brown, 83, entered into eternal rest on December 15, 2019 at Sentara Obici Hospital. She was born to the late Horace and Edith Robinson on August 27, 1936. Eunice was a native of Isle of Wight County.

Eunice had a loving heart for all. She loved the Lord and spending quality time with family. She was a devoted member of Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church where she served on the Women's Ministry, Missionary, and Senior Choir. She retired from Gwaltney of Smithfield after over thirty years of service. She attended Isle of Wight County School in Smithfield, VA.

She was preceded in death along with her parents by her brothers Clarence, Horace and Marvin Robinson; her sisters Vernie Newsome and Lillie Robinson; daughters Antoinette Underwood and Janet Brown and grandson André Massenburg.

She leaves to cherish her memory ten children Sylvia Massenburg (Alvin), Brenda Massenburg, Anthony Brown (Bernice), Eunice Chisley (Ronald), James Brown III, Darryl Brown (Tracy), Darlene Outlaw, Alvin Brown, Gwendolyn Saunders (Rex), and Shelia Picott (Meredith); three sisters Elnora Whitley, Jonie Davis and Hortense Harrell; two brothers Theodore and William (Lillian) Robinson; one sister-in-law Katherine Robinson and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11am Saturday December 21, 2019 at Campbell's Chapel A.M.E. Viewing will take place Friday December 20, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Chapel. Professional Services entrusted to Shivers Funeral Chapel.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eunice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -