Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail P.O. Box HB
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Eunice Morning White Obituary
Eunice M White, 81, a lifelong resident of Williams-burg, peacefully passed away on April 3, 2019, with family by her side. She was the loving mother of five children, Deborah White, Junius White, Sr., Brigitte Key (Daryl), Kelly White, and Mark White. She also leaves fond memories with four grandchildren, Rafael White, Junius White, Jr., Aaron White and Markayla White; two great-grandchildren, Harmony White and Seyha White; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. A homegoing celebration will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, April 13, 2019, in First Baptist Church, Williamsburg. Mrs. White may be viewed in the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the hour of her service. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 10, 2019
