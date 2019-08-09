|
|
Eunice Pennell Lowe, 94, of the Beaconsdale area of Newport News, passed away on August 5, 2019, at Elite Eldercare from complications due to dementia. Born in Chase City, Virginia, she was the daughter, the fifth of seven children, of Onie Josephus and Lillie Belle Pennell.
In 1955 she received an associate's degree from Averett College (now University), in Danville, Virginia, and soon afterward married Clifford M. Lowe, Jr., in Portsmouth, Virginia, a marriage that lasted for 54 years until his death in 2010. Moving to Newport News in 1964, she was at first a homemaker and went on to work as a teacher's aide at Saunders Elementary School in Newport News for 19 years. As a devoted member of Temple Baptist Church in Newport News, she also spent many years serving as a volunteer in both the church's library and administrative office. She loved writing in her journals, reading, and caring for her family.
She is survived by her two sons, Stephen Lowe and his wife Marcia Bartusiak of Sudbury, Massachusetts, and Robert Lowe and his wife Melanie Lowe of Newport News; three grandchildren, William Dowdy III, Thomas Dowdy, and Jessica Mulder; three great grandchildren; and a sister, Bernice Reese of Fredericksburg, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Temple Baptist Church library, 235 Harpersville Road, Newport News, VA 23601.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home in Newport News. A service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, at Temple Baptist Church with Pastor Wes Taylor officiating. The burial will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park.
