Eva B. Roberts
1934 - 2020
Eva Buie Roberts entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at John Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, Baltimore, MD. She was born on September 3, 1934, in Williamsburg, VA to the late Jessie and Victoria Buie.

Eva graduated from Bruton Heights School in 1952 and continued her education at North Carolina A & T State University. She retired from Fort Eustis after more than 30 years of service.

Eva was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-five years, Samuel A. Roberts. She is survived by her loving daughter, Tammy L. Roberts; grandsons, Duane and Marcus Chase; sisters, Antoinette Anderson (Percy), and Jacquelyn Wright; brother-in-law, Alan Roberts (Carolyn); niece, Vicki Simons; nephews, Vance and Craig Anderson, Corey and Brandon Wright.

A private graveside service will be held. A memorial service celebrating Eva's life will be held at a later date. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com

Published in Daily Press on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Spencer Robinson
Friend
I am saddened too hear about the lost of your sister . May God Bless you and your family during this sad time! Spencer and Annette Robinson❤.
Ulysses Robinson
Friend
