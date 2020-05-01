Eva Buie Roberts entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at John Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, Baltimore, MD. She was born on September 3, 1934, in Williamsburg, VA to the late Jessie and Victoria Buie.
Eva graduated from Bruton Heights School in 1952 and continued her education at North Carolina A & T State University. She retired from Fort Eustis after more than 30 years of service.
Eva was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-five years, Samuel A. Roberts. She is survived by her loving daughter, Tammy L. Roberts; grandsons, Duane and Marcus Chase; sisters, Antoinette Anderson (Percy), and Jacquelyn Wright; brother-in-law, Alan Roberts (Carolyn); niece, Vicki Simons; nephews, Vance and Craig Anderson, Corey and Brandon Wright.
A private graveside service will be held. A memorial service celebrating Eva's life will be held at a later date. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on May 1, 2020.