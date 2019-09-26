|
|
Eva Elena Ondarza, a resident of Hampton, Virginia, passed away on the evening of Monday, September 23, 2019, surrounded by her children. She was 84 years old and died of natural causes, after a brief illness.
Eva Ondarza was born Eva Elena Gallegos on April 1, 1935 in San Antonio, Texas. Her parents were Ana Maria Cadena Gallegos and José R. Gallegos. She had 2 sisters and one brother: Alice King, Anita Herrera, and Joe Gallegos. She attended Our Lady of the Lake in San Antonio Texas. She married Fred Ondarza Jr. who was active duty Army, on June 24, 1956 in San Antonio, Texas. While married, she lived in many international locations with her husband and children, including Bolivia, Italy and Germany. Her loves were art, architecture, music, travel, gardening and playing piano.
Eva is survived by her sister, Anita and her three children: Roseanne Mamer, Frederick Ondarza and Laura Schroeder. She was a loving grandparent to Christina and Steven Mamer, Christian and Alex Ondarza, and Gregory and David Schroeder. She is predeceased by her husband of 43 years, who died on February 23, 2000.
There will be a memorial service at Saint Joseph Catholic Church at 512 Buckroe Avenue, Hampton, Virginia on Thursday, September 26, 2019 as part of the 9:00 a.m. mass. She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas.
Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 26, 2019