Eva Jean Padgett, age 71, died July 2, 2020 at home with family by her side. Eva was employed by Kroger in the bakery department. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and was very family oriented and known as a wonderful storyteller.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Arsh and Lois Gibson, three brothers, William, Aaron and David Gibson, sister, Barbara Bargo (Dennis) and a great grandson, Nikel Brown. Eva is survived by her sisters, Marie Proctor, Louise Waggoner (Victor), Dianna Kelly (Dave), Dawn Wright (Will), grandchildren, Tanya Massey, Nicole Brown, four great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.



A graveside funeral service officiated by Reverend David Seabolt will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery, friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing requirements will be followed, and everyone is asked to wear a mask. Arrangements under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory.



