RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
(757) 723-3308
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
Eva Long Obituary
Eva Long, 96, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. Eva was born in Cooleemee, North Carolina. She was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church in Newport News for many years and also attended Queen Street Baptist Church in Hampton. Many people knew Eva through her work as a salesclerk at Woolworth on Kecoughtan Road in Hampton.

Eva was preceded in death by her husband James Long, Sr.; sister, Hazel; brother, James; granddaughter, Felicia; and family matriarch, Christine Driver. Eva is survived by daughter, Marion (Kenneth); stepdaughter, Evelyn; grandchildren, Kenneth and Cherise; and five great-granddaughters.

The homegoing service will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home in Hampton. Burial will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 6, 2020
