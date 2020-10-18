1/1
Eva M. Wakefield
1924 - 2020
Eva Mae Wakefield, 96, of Williamsburg, VA gently passed away on Sunday morning, October 11, 2020, in her home in Colonial Heritage. Eva Mae was born on May 8, 1924 in Port Author, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 70 years, Francis "Buddy" Wakefield, their son, Frederick Denton "Denny" Wakefield, her parents, Frank and Virgie Mae Hebert, her grandmother Mathilda Jackson, and her beloved aunts and uncle Claudia Harding and Ines and Eric Colburn.

In addition to her daughter, Jerry W. Henderson and husband John, of Williamsburg, VA, she is survived by her granddaughter, Karen H. Wade and husband, JW of Aston, PA, and her grandson, Joshua "Denny" Henderson and wife Maura of Berwyn, PA. She leaves three great grandsons to cherish her memory, Zachary Stiffler and fiancé April Vaino, twins, Hunter and Holden Henderson, and one great great granddaughter, Sophia Eva Stiffler and of course her grand dog, Tilly.

In her younger years Eva was active in the Senior Youth Fellowship of Denbigh Presbyterian Church and in the international Order of the Job's Daughters, Bethel 31 where she is a Past Bethel Guardian.

Eva Mae will be remembered for her sweet and gentle spirit, quick wit and unconditional love that she shared with family and friends. She will be missed by all the many lives she touched.

The family wishes to thank At Home Hospice program for the loving care they gave to Eva in her final days. Services will be postponed until healthier times when a Celebration of Life will be held. Bucktrout of Williamsburg is assisting with arrangements.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
