Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Stevens Memorial Baptist Church
224 Richneck Road
Newport News, VA
Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
6309 E. Virginia Beach Blvd
1926 - 2020
Eva Mae Hatcher Obituary
Eva Mae Hatcher, 93, of Newport News, Virginia went to be with the Lord on February 2, 2020.

Mrs. Hatcher was born March 16, 1926 in Lawton, West Virginia. Daughter of the late Albert and Creasie Grimmett, she was an active member of Stevens Memorial Baptist Church, where she served as a teacher for the ladies' class and activities director for the church seniors. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 50 years, Edward C. Hatcher Sr., her daughter Eva Sue Houston, and her foster son, Henry Ward.

Survivors include her son: Edward C. Hatcher, Jr. and his wife, Dorothy of Williamsburg; a brother, Jack Grimmett and wife Peggy of Ohio; sister Shelby Goble and her husband, Joe of Tennessee; 11 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grand children and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Altmeyer funeral Home Denbigh Chapel, 12893 Jefferson Ave. Newport News, Virginia on Thursday, February 6 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at Friday, February 7, at 11:00 am at Stevens Memorial Baptist Church, 224 Richneck Road, Newport News, with Dr. Jay Russ officiating Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6309 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Stevens Memorial Baptist Church, Benevolent Fund.
Published in Daily Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
