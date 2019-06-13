|
Eva May West, age 83, of Hayes, died at her home June 11, 2019 and was an active life-long member of Union Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Elwood West and parents, Joseph and Margaret Coleman Snead.She survived by 4 daughters, Janice Reese (Curtis), Diane Williams (Ricky), Darlene Williams (David), Eva Whitcomb (Joe), 6 grandchildren, Jason Reese (Dorsie), Amanda Hammond (Ben), Nikki Spiers (Aaron), Brandon Williams (Kelly), Morgan Rivera (Dominic), Katie Whitcomb, 4 great-grandchildren, Caroline, Bryce, Hendrix and Hailey, and sister, Joan Groome.A funeral service officiated by Reverend Richard Whiteheart and Chester Brown will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 14, 2019, at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point. Interment will follow in Gloucester Point Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Riverside Hospice Services.Should friends desire memorial contributions may be made to Gloucester Volunteer Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 1417, Gloucester, VA 23061. Arrangements under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory, Gloucester Point. Please visit www.hoggfh.com to share condolences and memories.
Published in Daily Press on June 13, 2019