Evalyne C. Robinson
Evalyne C. Robinson, 97, passed away at home on September 7, 2020, surrounded by family. She valued independence, and had a strong faith in God's ability to make anything happen. She made resilience her life's practice and never let anything get her down for long. Evalyne loved gardening and was an avid reader. She was formerly a frequent book reviewer for the Daily Press. She earned a Ph.D. in Linguistics and was an English professor at several universities and colleges and retired from Norfolk State University. Evalyne is survived by her sister, Margaret; her daughters, Patricia (Everett), Janice, and Jasmine (Kelvin); grandchildren, Everett Allen, April, Kiara, Kelli, Yasmeen and Ayanna; and four great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
