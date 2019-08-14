|
|
Evangaline "Juanita" Burse Myers, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. She is survived by her daughter; Katina Myers Afocx (Andres); her grandchildren Andres, Kenneth, and Kalia; and siblings Eddie L Burse Jr (Beverly), Earl Burse, Eunice Jackson (Darren) and Reverend Janice Burse.
Services will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 12 noon at Morning Glory Baptist Church, Gloucester, VA. The viewing will be from 11 am until the time of service. Services of comfort by J.K. Redmond Funeral Home (804-785-3342).
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 14, 2019