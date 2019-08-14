Home

J.K. Redmond Funeral Home
3632 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway
Shacklefords, VA 23156
804-785–3342
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Morning Glory Baptist Church
Gloucester, VA
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Morning Glory Baptist Church
Gloucester, VA
Evangaline Burse "Juanita" Myers

Evangaline Burse "Juanita" Myers Obituary
Evangaline "Juanita" Burse Myers, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. She is survived by her daughter; Katina Myers Afocx (Andres); her grandchildren Andres, Kenneth, and Kalia; and siblings Eddie L Burse Jr (Beverly), Earl Burse, Eunice Jackson (Darren) and Reverend Janice Burse.

Services will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 12 noon at Morning Glory Baptist Church, Gloucester, VA. The viewing will be from 11 am until the time of service. Services of comfort by J.K. Redmond Funeral Home (804-785-3342).
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 14, 2019
