Evangelist Catherine Hicks Higgs

Evangelist Catherine Hicks Higgs Obituary
Evangelist Catherine Hicks Higgs departed this life Saturday, April 6, 2019. She is survived by daughters: Debra Williams (Anthony) and Pastor Cheryl Forrest. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at New Creation Ministries, 61 Cobbs Creek Lane, Cobbs Creek, VA. Burial will be in First Baptist Church Cemetery, Mathews. Viewing will be from 6-8 p.m., Friday, April 12 at the funeral home.Funeral arrangements entrusted to Forrest Brothers Funeral Home, Hudgins.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 11, 2019
