Evelyn Baxley Ingels 89, died peacefully on May 27, 2020. She was born in Rocky Mount, N.C. and was a Newport News resident since 1971. She is survived by her two sons, Fred and Steve, and her sister Hazel. She was loved by all and will be deeply missed. Rest in Peace.



