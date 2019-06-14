Evelyn C. Seeley



Hampton - Evelyn C. Seeley, 74, of Hampton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.



Evelyn was a native of Charleston, West Virginia and lived in Hampton for over 30 years, where she was a homemaker and loving wife to Michael J. Seeley for 37 years.



Her pride and joy in life was family and Sharon Baptist Church, where she held a membership.



Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Freda Lewis; brother, Gary Lewis Sr.; and late husband, Kenneth Wayne Randolph.



She is survived by her husband, Michael; three daughters, Janie Good (Gary) of Gloucester, Diana Carroll (Rev. David) of Hampton, Teresa McDonough (Robert) of Hampton; six grandchildren, Matthew Good, Joshua Carroll, Heather Schouster, Stephen Carroll, Kevin Seidnitzer, Ricky McDonough; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Elizabeth Ann Affolter of Hampton and Linda Mace of Kembridge, VA.



Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Sharon Baptist Church, 2625 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666.



The family will receive friends 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Sharon Baptist Church. A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held 10:30 AM, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the church with entombment to follow at Parklawn Memorial Park.



Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.



Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 2551 N. Armistead Avenue, Hampton, Virginia 23666.



Please sign guestbook at dailypress.com/obituaries Published in Daily Press on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary