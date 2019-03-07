|
Evelyn Carneal Lamison passed away on March 5, 2019. Evelyn was a member of Central United Methodist Church Hampton and participated in many church committees. She was a member of the Progressive Sunday School Class, the Hampton Woman's Club, the Riverdale Garden Club, DAR of Hampton and Eastern Star #40. She also belonged to many bridge groups.Evelyn ws preceded in rest by her parents, Imogene and Floyd Carneal; her husband, Rogers W. Lamison; and her brothers, Floyd and Richard Carneal. Surviving members of her family include her daughters, Debra Lamison and Bonnie Nemmers (Joseph); and her brother, Shaner Carneal.A graveside service will be conducted at 12:30 pm, Friday, March 8, 2019 at Peninsula Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 7, 2019