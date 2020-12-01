1/1
Evelyn Dodson Hatcher
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Evelyn Marie Dodson Hatcher, 87, of Smithfield, passed away on Thursday November 26, 2020. She was born in Hinton, W.V., the daughter of the late Dorcas Date Dodson and Sybil Williams Dodson. She is survived by her sons, Wilford Lee Hatcher (Linda), Freddy Ray Hatcher (Kelly) and Rex Allen Hatcher; grandchildren, Stephen Hatcher, Shannon Hatcher, Cody Hatcher and Ashley Hodges; great grandchildren, Ryan Hatcher and Lexus Hatcher; brother, Ronald Dodson; sister, Helen Dodson Bennett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddy Lee Hatcher and a daughter Sheila Marie Hatcher Hodges, also by her brothers, Dorcas Dodson Jr, James Dodson, Marvin Dodson, Norman Dodson and Johnny Dodson. She was member of Whiteheads Grove Baptist Church and a former member of Calvary Baptist Church. She graduated from Shady Spring High School in W.V. She loved the Lord and sharing Gods word was most important to her. She was a homemaker and an awesome cook. She believed in either right or wrong, no exceptions. She and her husband move to Newport News, VA in 1958, so he could work at NNS and drydock to escape working in the coal mines. They finally settled in Smithfield, VA in 1969. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest achievements, she devoted her life to her family and her church. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, 3 p.m. in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens, Suffolk, VA. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to the www.alz.org or Whiteheads Grove Baptist Church, Building Fund, 18366 Benns Church Blvd, Smithfield, VA 23430. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 30, 2020
Wilford and Linda I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and the family.
Pattie Davis
Friend
