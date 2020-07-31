Evelyn Gail Clements was passed from our hands to the Lord's on July 27, 2020 in her Windsor, VA home while surrounded by loved ones. Gail was predeceased by her beloved parents, Fred T. Richards and C. Irene Richards.
Gail was born in Lenoir, North Carolina and later moved to Virginia in the late 1970's. She dedicated 20 years of employment to Senior Services of S.E.V.A. and selflessly volunteered for the Red Cross, Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels, and more
As a cherished matriarch to her family, Gail was known as a fierce protector and an unshakable pillar of strength who was humble and devout in her faith. She was an intellectual, profoundly wise, and eloquent; constantly reading books while enjoying a cup of coffee. Her hands were rarely still; she could always be found painting beautiful works of art, tending to her garden, or entertaining, singing, and cooking for her beholden family and friends. She embodied strength and dignity and was known for being the one to call for a shoulder to cry on, sage advice, or just a good laugh. "I know that I know" she would often say, instilling a calm assurance of her infallible intuition in those who looked to her for courage. Gail was resilient, brave, and true to her nature until her last day. She will be fondly remembered for her hopeful outlook and happy anticipation of heaven.
She is survived by her siblings, Barbara Moore, Vivian Russell, Fred Richards Jr., Ava Harwell, and Sherry Prince; daughters, Kelly Whitehead and her husband Kevin Whitehead, Samantha Clements, and Billie Jean Lotz; grandchildren, USAF Ssgt Kris Whitehead and his wife Cindy Whitehead, and Katelynn Whitehead; as well as many loved nieces, nephews, and friends. She would have wanted those missing her presence to find comfort in memories of her and to create new ones that she can proudly look down upon from the comfort of her new home.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 3PM at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
.