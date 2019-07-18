Evelyn Gerstman, born in White Plains, NY, July 20, 1923, died peacefully in her sleep July 13, 2019, in Williamsburg, VA, one week shy of her 96th birthday. Evelyn lived most of her life in Buffalo, NY and moved to WindsorMeade Retirement Community in Williamsburg in Feb 2012.



Evelyn was the youngest of four siblings of Morris Popper and Lillian Greenbaum. "Evie" attended the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor receiving a BA in Psychology. While in college, America entered World War II and she met a Navy enlistee, Hubert A. Gerstman, of Buffalo, NY. They married and moved to Buffalo. After the war, they had four children. After 23 years of marriage, Hubert and Evelyn divorced.



She had extensive volunteer service to her community. Chief among them were her roles in the Sisterhood of Temple Beth Zion, eventually becoming President.



Professionally, Evelyn began at SUNY at Buffalo as Assistant to a Dean and two Provosts. She later worked for Buffalo General Hospital Community Mental Health Center as an Administrative Coordinator. She earned her Master's Degree in Mental Health Administration and rose to Program Analyst and Program Specialist for the Office of Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities in the NYS Department of Mental Hygiene.



Evelyn played golf until she was 85, tennis until 90 and continued with water aerobic exercise until 93. Evie loved art and visited most of the great art museums in the world on 19 overseas trips. She began sculpture in her late childhood and continued to study and create large sculptures. Most of all she loved her two grandchildren taking them to Europe for middle school graduation presents.



Survivors include her four children, Daniel Gerstman (Sharon Stern) of Buffalo, NY, Regina Gerstman of Williamsburg, VA, Leslie Gerstman of St. Paul, MN, Aaron Gerstman (Jill Perry) of Raleigh, NC; and two grandchildren, Sarah Hooker of Oakland, CA, and Ari Gerstman (Val Baron) of Washington, D.C. She recently welcomed a great granddaughter, Devorah Rae Baron Gerstman.



A service for her WindsorMeade community will be on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 3:00 pm, with a reception to follow.



Donations in her memory can be made to Temple Beth Zion, 700 Sweet Home Rd, Amherst, NY 14226, (http://www.tbz.org/) or to FISH, Inc., 312 Waller Mill Road, #800, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185, (https://williamsburgfish.weebly.com/donate.html). Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Daily Press on July 18, 2019