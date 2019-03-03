Home

R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Yorktown- Evelyn Letitia Lloyd, 91, crossed over peacefully at her home on March 1, 2019. A native of Hampton, she was a member of the Hampton High School Class of 1945. Following high-school she went on to work at Ft. Monroe for over 30 years, retiring as a Personnel Management Specialist for TRADOC. Afterwards she pursued a second career where she excelled as a textile artist. In her free time, she loved beachcombing in the Outer Banks with her daughters. Evelyn loved animals, especially her cat Joy. She was a lifetime member of Aldersgate Methodist Church in Hampton. Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents Gilbert Strailman and Hattie Strailman and sister, Vivian McLane. Survivors include her daughters, Carolyn L. Swain and Peggy L. Mahurin of Bella Vista, AR and Nancy L. Yarrington of Yorktown, VA; sister, Elizabeth A. Budde of Newport News, VA; grandchildren, Ashley B. Swain, Katye L. Swain, and Landon C. Yarrington; as well as her step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to express their deepest thanks to Dannielle Wellbrock and Shanelle Ballah of Riverside Hospice, Dr. Shipp and Dr. Barron from Riverside Medical Group, and special friend Tiffini Lands. A memorial service will be held at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Evelyn's memory to the Heritage Humane Society, 430 Waller Mill Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23185.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 3, 2019
