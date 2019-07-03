Home

Henson & Kitchen Mortuary
6357 East Pea Ridge Road
Huntington, WV 25705
(304) 736-8986
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Henson & Kitchen Mortuary
6357 East Pea Ridge Road
Huntington, WV 25705
Evelyn N. Boggess "Evie" Burton

Evelyn N. Boggess "Evie" Burton Obituary
Evelyn "Evie" Noreen Boggess Burton, 76 of Huntington, WV, formerly of Newport News, VA passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at her home. She was born on December 12, 1942; the daughter of the late William and Virginia Boggess. She was retired from the Newport News Ship Yard, where she worked in Data Entry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, William Thomas Howell. She is survived by her beloved husband, Warren R. Burton Jr. of Huntington, WV; daughter, Leigh Amber Howell of Newport News, VA; grandchildren, Allison P. Howell, Katherine E. Pinos, and Alexis M. Pinos, all of Newport News, VA; sister, Beverly Eden of Barboursville, WV; as well as a host of family and friends. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com
Published in Daily Press on July 3, 2019
