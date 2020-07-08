God? called? on?e of His? Angels, Evelyn Neyra, home on July 4, 2020. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking for her family. Her smile brought joy to your heart and her laugh was infectious. Evelyn was born in the? Philippines? and was a valuable employee at Peninsula Health Services for 16 years.Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents and a brother and sister. She? leaves? behind Romulo Neyra, Sr.; her daughter, Alma Merritt (Rikie); son, Romulo Neyra (Kristin); grandchildren, Christian, Harmony, Alexis and Justin; and siblings, Leonida Gragasin, Ernesto Lina and Macario Lina; her nieces and nephews; and good friends.A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home. Face masks and social distancing are required.