Evelyn "Odell" Frink transitioned and received her crown on February 24, 2019. "Evelyn Odell", as she was affectionately known, was born the daughter of the late Thomas and Alma Wallace, in Williamsburg, Virginia. Evelyn Odell was a faithful member of Mount Gilead Baptist Church for more than sixty years; serving her church as a Sunday School teacher and Chairperson of the Hospitality Committee. She was a graduate of Bruton Heights School and North Carolina A&T State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree. After college, she moved to Washington, D.C. where she worked as a Civil Service employee for the Department of Defense. After returning home to Williamsburg, she was employed at Fort Eustis, retiring with more than twenty-five years of service. She served as a mentor and received many meritorious awards. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and needlepoint, and was a long time member of a senior bowling league. As a devoted daughter, she cared for her aged parents in their home. She was a loving and devoted wife, as well as a caring and compassionate mother and grandmother. She was dedicated to her community and would assist anyone in need. She always put the needs of others ahead of her own and used her God-given gifts in service to others, where she seemed to receive the most joy. She was preceded in death by her sisters, LaVerne Roby and Eloise Hill, and brother, Raymond Wallace. Fond memories will forever remain with her husband of sixty-seven years, Abram Frink, Jr.; children, Justine Robinson (Sherard), Felecia Frink, Abram Frink III (Phyllis) and Robert Frink. Our family wishes to express sincere gratitude to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, Sentara Hospice, Amedisys Brookside Home Health, the kind and friendly volunteers of Williamsburg Meals on Wheels, Consulate Health Care and Little Zion Baptist Church food ministry. A celebration of her life will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Bethel Restoration Center, 6205 Richmond Road, Williamsburg. Interment will follow in Mount Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Frink may be viewed Saturday beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the hour of her service. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com Published in Daily Press on Feb. 28, 2019