Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bede Catholic Church
3686 Ironbound Rd
Williamsburg, DC
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
St. Bede Kaplan Hall
Inurnment
Following Services
St. Bede Columbarium
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Lull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Palmer Lull

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evelyn Palmer Lull Obituary
Evelyn Lull, age 86, beloved wife of Edward W. Lull, passed away on May 1, 2019. The daughter of the late Thomas W. and Esther Palmer, Evelyn is survived by her husband of 63 years, three children: Jeanne Lull Hopke and husband John, Edward W. Lull, Jr. and wife Lynn, and James M. Lull and wife Jan; eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Born in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, she grew up in the Baltimore area and, as a Navy wife, had many residences in San Diego, CA, Groton, CT, and Fairfax County, VA. She had a career as a stenographer that included serving as principal's secretary at Oakton High School and Lake Braddock Secondary School; she retired from the Fairfax County Public School System. In retirement, Evelyn and Ed settled in Williamsburg, VA in 1997.The family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, May 9, from 5 to 7 pm at the Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, VA, 23188.Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23188 on Friday, May 10, at 11:00am. Inurnment at the St. Bede Columbarium will immediately follow Mass. A reception will be held in St. Bede Kaplan Hall afterward. In lieu of flowers the family requests that any donations be made in Evelyn's name to the House of Mercy, 10 Harrison Ave., Williamsburg, VA 23185.
Published in Daily Press on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Download Now