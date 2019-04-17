Evelyn Seaborn Holoman transitioned at her home on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the age of 82 with family members at her side. Evelyn was born in Southampton County, Virginia on April 17, 1936 to Ruben Thomas Seaborn and Fleater Mae Parker Seaborn. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents and her brother William Seaborn, better known as Billy. Evelyn is survived by her high school sweetheart, James, who was her husband of 64 years. From this union came three children - Janice, Bryan (Gwendolyn) and Desmond (Carla). She leaves seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and her beloved sisters – Louise Boone (Joseph-Deceased) of Chesapeake, Virginia, Lillian Robinson (Joseph Bowers - Deceased, Robert – Deceased) of Las Vegas, Nevada and Phyllis Riddick of Las Vegas, Nevada. She also leaves behind two sister-in-laws, a brother-in-law, many beloved nieces and nephews as well as many family members and friends.In 1953, Evelyn graduated from Hayden High School in Franklin, Virginia. She is also a graduate of Peninsula Business School, Newport News, Virginia and attended Thomas Nelson Community College where she took several banking courses. She worked for many years as a sales associate for Blechman Youth Center clothing store in Newport New, Virginia. She worked as a bank teller and retired from Signet Bank after 19 years of service. After retirement, she worked part-time at Montgomery Ward in Hampton, Virginia. She was also a board certified nail technician and especially enjoyed giving her clients pedicures. Her specialty was care of the nails and feet.Evelyn enjoyed bowling, walking, and playing music. She embraced family and loved visiting with family members. For many years, Evelyn was a member of St. Luke Christian Church in Sedley, Virginia and Second Baptist Church East End in Newport News, Virginia. She played the piano for many churches in the area. She became a Jehovah's Witness in 1985 was an active member until her death. Evelyn has requested direct cremation at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel and Crematory in Newport News, Virginia. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary