Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church
Everett Brown Hall Obituary
Everett Brown Hall, age 91, widower of Mary Elizabeth Hall, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Gloucester House. Brown was a Veteran of the US Army, Korean War. A member of Providence Baptist Church and the Men's Bible Class. He was associated with Bozart Antiques for many years; enjoyed fishing and especially loved eating and going out with his Saturday night group. He is survived by a son, James Everett Hall (Karen), daughter, Mary Lynne Stairs, four grandchildren, Chris Hall, (Suzanne), Valinda Loudin (Josh), Jason Hall (Lindsey), Andrea Robins (Chris) and seven great-grandchildren. A service of remembrance conducted by Reverend Chris McMillan and the Reverend Dr. Tom Gaskins will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, February 7, 2020, at Providence Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm before the service. Inurnment will be private. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to Providence Baptist Church, 3501 Providence Road, Hayes, VA 23072. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 6, 2020
