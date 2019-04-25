Everett Foster, 91, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, after a short illness. He was surrounded by his loving family as he left this earth for his journey to Heaven. He was born and raised in Johnstown, New York and had been a Hampton resident for the past 52 years. He was a United States Army Veteran with 20 years of service. He went on to a career in civil service and retired after 20 years. He was a hardworking, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be in our hearts, and we look forward to the day we will all be with him again in Heaven. He was preceded in death by wife of 59 years Ann M. Foster, his sons Steven E. Foster and Everett J. Foster, Jr, his granddaughter Katherine Debra Foster, his parents Clarence and Emily Foster, and his brothers Emmett, Milton, Burton, and Donald Foster. He is survived by his children Mike Foster and wife Toni, Ronnie Foster, Frankie Foster, Julie Dean and husband Floyd, all of Hampton, VA and Gail Crowder and husband Roland of Newport News, VA; his grandchildren Rebecca Rose, Brian Michael, Christopher Butch, Matthew Dean, Hunter Crowder, Robyn Dean and Nicholas Crowder and his great grandson Grayson Santos and his great granddaughter Scarlett Crowder; his sister Lois Sammons and her husband Dave and his sister-in-law Helen Foster and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a longtime member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, the VFW and the Knights of Columbus Council 511.The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday April 25, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday April 26, 2019 at Parklawn Memorial Park.Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary