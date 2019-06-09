|
Everett Monroe Nuttall November 15, 1934 - May 31, 2019 Everett Monroe Nuttall, age 84, of Ware Neck, Virginia, passed away on Friday May 31, 2019. He was born in Ware Neck, Virginia to the late Luther and Edith Robins Nuttall. In addition to his parents, Everett is preceded in death by his siblings, Edwin Rudolph Nuttall, Eliza Nuttall Ottarson, and William T. Nuttall, and wife of 47 years Rachel Pickens Nuttall. Mr. Nuttall is survived by his sons, Owen (April) Nuttall of Locust Grove, GA and Ralph (Nancy) Barr, Jr. of Ware Neck, VA; grandchildren, Eliana Nuttall of Locust Grove, GA and Ralph Barr III of Gloucester, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery, Ware Neck, VA on June 17th at 11:00 a.m. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, VA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on June 9, 2019