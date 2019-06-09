Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street P.O. Box 976
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
For more information about
Everett Nuttall
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery
Ware Neck, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Everett Nuttall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everett M. Nuttall


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Everett M. Nuttall Obituary
Everett Monroe Nuttall November 15, 1934 - May 31, 2019 Everett Monroe Nuttall, age 84, of Ware Neck, Virginia, passed away on Friday May 31, 2019. He was born in Ware Neck, Virginia to the late Luther and Edith Robins Nuttall. In addition to his parents, Everett is preceded in death by his siblings, Edwin Rudolph Nuttall, Eliza Nuttall Ottarson, and William T. Nuttall, and wife of 47 years Rachel Pickens Nuttall. Mr. Nuttall is survived by his sons, Owen (April) Nuttall of Locust Grove, GA and Ralph (Nancy) Barr, Jr. of Ware Neck, VA; grandchildren, Eliana Nuttall of Locust Grove, GA and Ralph Barr III of Gloucester, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery, Ware Neck, VA on June 17th at 11:00 a.m. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, VA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now