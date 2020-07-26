Everette "Rick" Devoe, 86, died Thursday, July 23, 2020. Born in Eagle Lake, Maine, Rick joined the US Air Force and retired after 26 years including service in Vietnam and the Korean War. Moving to Hampton in 1992, he worked for the Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority for seven years before retiring again.



Rick was preceded in death by his parents Victor and Odile Devoe; wife, Mary "Jill" Devoe; and son, Roland Mickael Devoe. He is survived by his sister, Nola and Berdina; and his outstanding friends and caregivers, Teddy and Jenny Cave.



His ashes will be buried with his family in Connecticut.



Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.



