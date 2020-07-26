1/1
Everette "Rick" Devoe
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Everette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Everette "Rick" Devoe, 86, died Thursday, July 23, 2020. Born in Eagle Lake, Maine, Rick joined the US Air Force and retired after 26 years including service in Vietnam and the Korean War. Moving to Hampton in 1992, he worked for the Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority for seven years before retiring again.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents Victor and Odile Devoe; wife, Mary "Jill" Devoe; and son, Roland Mickael Devoe. He is survived by his sister, Nola and Berdina; and his outstanding friends and caregivers, Teddy and Jenny Cave.

His ashes will be buried with his family in Connecticut.

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved