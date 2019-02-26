Hayes: Exie Maxine Hagens passed away at her home February 24, 2019, with family at her side. Maxine was a lifelong native of Gloucester County. For more than thirty years she worked at the Hayes Tastee-Freez. It suited her servant heart and she met many friends. Maxine loved to cook, enjoyed country music, flowers and taking care of her family. Maxine's motto was do what's right and do what's good. Be kind and help others. She was a wife and mother so unselfishly dedicated to her family, having the capacity to listen, console and support. We will miss her on earth, but she will always live in our hearts. She was such a blessing to us.She was preceded in death by two sons, Michael Scott Robbins and Ronald Keith Robbins.She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, John Hagens, III; daughters, Patricia Kaye Robbins, Delores Faye Robbins (Harvey) and Bethany Davis (Terry); son, John Decatur "J.D." Robbins (Joanie); and many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.Funeral service officiated by Reverend Tommy Bunting will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point. Interment will follow in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 27th from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.Please visit www.hoggfh.com to share condolences and memories. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary