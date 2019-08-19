|
Ezekiel Foster Jr. was born October 14, 1934, in Elizabeth City County, Virginia to Mary Elizabeth Hopson and Ezekiel Wilbur Foster. He is the third child of seven siblings: Freddie, Billy, Leroy, Gloria Jean, Charles Eddie, and Mary Ann; and at an early age, Ezekiel Foster demonstrated a strong work ethic by getting a job at Lee-Mac Nursery where he learned the basics of horticulture for $.10 an hour, and setting pins at the local bowling alley. Ezekiel graduated from Phenix High School in 1956. While in high school, Ezekiel's love for cars made him the "big man on campus" as he drove a sparkling clean 1937 Chevy, making him the envy of the fellows and the dream of all the girls. He excelled in sports, running track and playing baseball, and he also participated in the school band, playing the trumpet. Upon graduation from high school, Ezekiel enlisted in the U.S Air Force where he earned the praise and respect of his superior officers for his knowledge and skill in auto repair and maintenance. While serving in the Air Force, he was stationed in Texas, Wyoming, Germany, and Mississippi. Returning to civilian life, Ezekiel secured work in the Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Co. where he helped build aircraft carriers USS John F. Kennedy and the USS Enterprise. Ezekiel was the first African American crane operator in the shipyard's history. He retired from the shipyard in 1995. He owned and operated the Parish Ave. Amoco Service Station and served his community in many capacities such as coaching little league football and serving as assistant Boy Scout troop leader. Ezekiel's civic involvement included being a community representative for the Newport News Juvenile Drug Court Advisory Committee, volunteering with various charitable organizations, and a dedicated patron and supporter of the Newport News senior citizen centers. Ezekiel was a loving and wonderful husband and father. He was generous, thoughtful, caring, and a loyal friend to many. Ezekiel was married to the Honorable Aundria D. Foster, Judge of the Newport News Circuit Court, for 58 years. Ezekiel has been the wind beneath our family's wings and our hero. He is survived by his wife and three children: David, Kellie, and Angela; his grandchildren: Kayla, Alana, Eric, and David Ezekiel; and his great-grandson Kamryn. Services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, August 21, at First Baptist Church in Hampton.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 19, 2019